iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] Stock trading around $9.94 per share: What’s Next?

iHeartMedia Inc. [NASDAQ: IHRT] surged by $0.61 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $9.97 during the day while it closed the day at $9.94. iHeartMedia Inc. stock has also loss -14.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IHRT stock has inclined by 30.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.73% and lost -41.18% year-on date.

The market cap for IHRT stock reached $627.71 million, with 145.61 million shares outstanding and 58.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 933.63K shares, IHRT reached a trading volume of 1414256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IHRT shares is $9.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IHRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for iHeartMedia Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iHeartMedia Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for IHRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for IHRT in the course of the last twelve months was 1.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

IHRT stock trade performance evaluation

iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.31. With this latest performance, IHRT shares gained by 48.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IHRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.21 for iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.52, while it was recorded at 9.72 for the last single week of trading, and 12.92 for the last 200 days.

iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.46 and a Gross Margin at +60.10. iHeartMedia Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +260.93.

Return on Total Capital for IHRT is now 35.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 594.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 228.16. Additionally, IHRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 225.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] managed to generate an average of $843,120 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.iHeartMedia Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, iHeartMedia Inc. posted 78.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18,048.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IHRT.

iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $920 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IHRT stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 44,107,652, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 7,466,373 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.66 million in IHRT stocks shares; and INVESCO SENIOR SECURED MANAGEMENT INC /ADV, currently with $32.34 million in IHRT stock with ownership of nearly -36.671% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iHeartMedia Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in iHeartMedia Inc. [NASDAQ:IHRT] by around 7,851,641 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 5,578,778 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 85,207,205 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,637,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IHRT stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,460,655 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 649,559 shares during the same period.