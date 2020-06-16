Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] fell -23.20% so far this year. What now?

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [NASDAQ: HJLI] traded at a low on 06/15/20, posting a -1.52 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.42. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1270218 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. stands at 17.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.21%.

The market cap for HJLI stock reached $9.94 million, with 23.95 million shares outstanding and 19.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 619.68K shares, HJLI reached a trading volume of 1270218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. is set at 0.06

How has HJLI stock performed recently?

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.77. With this latest performance, HJLI shares gained by 23.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HJLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.28 for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3715, while it was recorded at 0.4382 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5562 for the last 200 days.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] shares currently have an operating margin of -22681.85. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24406.74.

Return on Total Capital for HJLI is now -365.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -424.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -503.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -218.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.53. Additionally, HJLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] managed to generate an average of -$635,450 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of HJLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HJLI stocks are: GLADSTONE INSTITUTIONAL ADVISORY LLC with ownership of 40,000, which is approximately 33.333% of the company’s market cap and around 14.00% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 22,602 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10000.0 in HJLI stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $6000.0 in HJLI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [NASDAQ:HJLI] by around 35,128 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 189,429 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 144,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,769 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HJLI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,128 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 189,429 shares during the same period.