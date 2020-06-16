Tuesday, June 16, 2020
type here...
Companies

H.C. Wainwright lifts vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Market

Moleculin Biotech Inc. [MBRX] is 27.85% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Moleculin Biotech Inc. surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.22 during the day while...
Read more
Companies

BTIG Research Initiated Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Beyond Meat Inc. price plunged by -8.10 percent to reach at -$12.65. A sum of 9455296 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Industry

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] fell -27.77% so far this year. What now?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Las Vegas Sands Corp. gained 1.59% on the last trading session, reaching $49.87 price per share at the time. Las Vegas Sands Corp....
Read more
Companies

Robert W. Baird slashes price target on Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Iron Mountain Incorporated stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.62% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more

vTv Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTVT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.50% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.58%. Over the last 12 months, VTVT stock rose by 99.28%. The average equity rating for VTVT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $180.52 million, with 43.46 million shares outstanding and 9.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 288.99K shares, VTVT stock reached a trading volume of 2733806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $12 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2018, representing the official price target for vTv Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on VTVT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for vTv Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 95.01.

VTVT Stock Performance Analysis:

vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.58. With this latest performance, VTVT shares dropped by -8.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.14 for vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.49, while it was recorded at 2.80 for the last single week of trading, and 2.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into vTv Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] shares currently have an operating margin of -755.86. vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -648.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] managed to generate an average of -$688,962 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1,105.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

VTVT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, vTv Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -36.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTVT.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15 million, or 12.50% of VTVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTVT stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 3,250,471, which is approximately 984891.212% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FRAZIER MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,062,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.93 million in VTVT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.85 million in VTVT stock with ownership of nearly 29.011% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in vTv Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in vTv Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTVT] by around 5,007,455 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 376,950 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 190,073 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,574,478 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTVT stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,242,518 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 113,300 shares during the same period.

Previous articleSirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] is -16.22% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Next articleMarket cap of Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] reaches 176.10M – now what?

More articles

Companies

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] is -6.57% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
The Procter & Gamble Company price surged by 0.93 percent to reach at $1.07. A sum of 8777184 shares traded at recent session...
Read more
Companies

Entergy Corporation [ETR] Is Currently 0.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Entergy Corporation stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.80% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more
Companies

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG] Stock trading around $0.53 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. price plunged by -16.68 percent to reach at -$0.11. A sum of 22010348 shares traded at recent session...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

Aegis Capital lifts Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. surged by $0.25 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $3.64 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] stock Resumed by B. Riley FBR analyst, price target now $6

Edison Baldwin - 0
Agenus Inc. traded at a high on 06/15/20, posting a 3.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.61. The results...
Read more
Companies

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] is -6.57% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
The Procter & Gamble Company price surged by 0.93 percent to reach at $1.07. A sum of 8777184 shares traded at recent session...
Read more
Market

For Union Pacific Corporation [UNP], UBS sees a rise to $181. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Union Pacific Corporation gained 1.05% or 1.75 points to close at $167.93 with a heavy trading volume of 2901974 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

Market Analysts see Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gaining to $95. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Starbucks Corporation closed the trading session at $76.96 on 06/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $74.08, while...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

Aegis Capital lifts Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. surged by $0.25 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $3.64 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] stock Resumed by B. Riley FBR analyst, price target now $6

Edison Baldwin - 0
Agenus Inc. traded at a high on 06/15/20, posting a 3.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.61. The results...
Read more

Popular Category