Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Guggenheim slashes price target on NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. [NBSE] – find out why.

By Annabelle Farmer

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: NBSE] price surged by 22.27 percent to reach at $1.88. A sum of 1230704 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 287.10K shares. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $10.58 and dropped to a low of $8.35 until finishing in the latest session at $10.32.

Guru’s Opinion on NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. [NBSE]:

Guggenheim have made an estimate for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2020, representing the official price target for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on NBSE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.62 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 44.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

NBSE Stock Performance Analysis:

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. [NBSE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.33. With this latest performance, NBSE shares gained by 26.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 198.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.81 for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. [NBSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.05, while it was recorded at 8.39 for the last single week of trading, and 6.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

NBSE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. posted -1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.4/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NBSE.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. [NBSE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23 million, or 18.50% of NBSE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NBSE stocks are: GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC with ownership of 1,538,462, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 381,478 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.22 million in NBSE stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $3.13 million in NBSE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:NBSE] by around 536,173 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 59,903 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,110,275 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,706,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NBSE stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 490,683 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 54,069 shares during the same period.

