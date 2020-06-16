GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] Stock trading around $6.62 per share: What’s Next?

GrowGeneration Corp. [NASDAQ: GRWG] traded at a high on 06/15/20, posting a 0.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.62. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1203564 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of GrowGeneration Corp. stands at 12.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.35%.

The market cap for GRWG stock reached $255.93 million, with 37.82 million shares outstanding and 25.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 520.20K shares, GRWG reached a trading volume of 1203564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRWG shares is $7.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRWG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for GrowGeneration Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for GrowGeneration Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GrowGeneration Corp. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRWG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

How has GRWG stock performed recently?

GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.89. With this latest performance, GRWG shares gained by 21.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 119.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRWG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.78 for GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.29, while it was recorded at 7.01 for the last single week of trading, and 4.68 for the last 200 days.

GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.68 and a Gross Margin at +22.45. GrowGeneration Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.36.

Return on Total Capital for GRWG is now 4.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.84. Additionally, GRWG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] managed to generate an average of $10,211 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.48.GrowGeneration Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GrowGeneration Corp. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 133.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRWG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GrowGeneration Corp. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]

There are presently around $37 million, or 36.80% of GRWG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRWG stocks are: JW ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 967,741, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.10% of the total institutional ownership; CWM, LLC, holding 690,954 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.53 million in GRWG stocks shares; and FRIESS ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $3.36 million in GRWG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GrowGeneration Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in GrowGeneration Corp. [NASDAQ:GRWG] by around 2,480,661 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 221,372 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,945,660 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,647,693 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRWG stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,934,577 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 42,111 shares during the same period.