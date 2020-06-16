Tuesday, June 16, 2020
GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] is 13.99% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Annabelle Farmer

GoDaddy Inc. [NYSE: GDDY] gained 1.52% or 1.16 points to close at $77.42 with a heavy trading volume of 1003454 shares. It opened the trading session at $74.70, the shares rose to $77.56 and dropped to $73.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GDDY points out that the company has recorded 14.51% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -92.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, GDDY reached to a volume of 1003454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDDY shares is $83.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDDY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for GoDaddy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2020, representing the official price target for GoDaddy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoDaddy Inc. is set at 2.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDDY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for GDDY in the course of the last twelve months was 18.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for GDDY stock

GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.25. With this latest performance, GDDY shares gained by 1.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDDY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.05 for GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.25, while it was recorded at 77.60 for the last single week of trading, and 67.24 for the last 200 days.

GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.37 and a Gross Margin at +58.57. GoDaddy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.59.

Return on Total Capital for GDDY is now 6.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 340.36. Additionally, GDDY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 332.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] managed to generate an average of $19,505 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 105.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.GoDaddy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GoDaddy Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -143.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDDY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoDaddy Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY]

There are presently around $12,734 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDDY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,606,107, which is approximately 2.389% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,310,735 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in GDDY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $916.64 million in GDDY stock with ownership of nearly -12.507% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoDaddy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in GoDaddy Inc. [NYSE:GDDY] by around 18,789,823 shares. Additionally, 206 investors decreased positions by around 25,578,601 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 122,610,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,978,678 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDDY stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,873,487 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 3,241,300 shares during the same period.

Previous articleDrive Shack Inc. [DS] Revenue clocked in at $279.20 million, down -36.07% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleFor Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI], Barclays sees a rise to $16. What next?

