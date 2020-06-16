Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] moved up 8.65: Why It’s Important

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] jumped around 0.36 points on Monday, while shares priced at $4.52 at the close of the session, up 8.65%. Genius Brands International Inc. stock is now 1557.50% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GNUS Stock saw the intraday high of $4.99 and lowest of $4.41 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.73, which means current price is +8,659.69% above from all time high which was touched on 06/04/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 37.51M shares, GNUS reached a trading volume of 116237816 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Brands International Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 72.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has GNUS stock performed recently?

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.23. With this latest performance, GNUS shares gained by 177.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1278.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 165.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.74 for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.62, while it was recorded at 4.12 for the last single week of trading, and 0.75 for the last 200 days.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -113.21 and a Gross Margin at +16.90. Genius Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -194.34.

Return on Total Capital for GNUS is now -37.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.02. Additionally, GNUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] managed to generate an average of -$574,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Genius Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]

There are presently around $13 million, or 5.20% of GNUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNUS stocks are: ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,293,970, which is approximately 306.169% of the company’s market cap and around 29.12% of the total institutional ownership; BARD ASSOCIATES INC, holding 585,811 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.44 million in GNUS stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.38 million in GNUS stock with ownership of nearly 301.019% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS] by around 1,816,783 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 476,552 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 928,977 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,222,312 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNUS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,779 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 264,594 shares during the same period.