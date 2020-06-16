For Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR], Citigroup sees a rise to $58. What next?

Smartsheet Inc. [NYSE: SMAR] gained 1.57% or 0.73 points to close at $47.10 with a heavy trading volume of 2318319 shares. It opened the trading session at $45.67, the shares rose to $47.59 and dropped to $45.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SMAR points out that the company has recorded 13.30% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -52.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, SMAR reached to a volume of 2318319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMAR shares is $52.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Smartsheet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $49 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Smartsheet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on SMAR stock. On March 18, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SMAR shares from 57 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smartsheet Inc. is set at 2.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.68.

Trading performance analysis for SMAR stock

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.33. With this latest performance, SMAR shares dropped by -9.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.02 for Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.21, while it was recorded at 45.88 for the last single week of trading, and 45.05 for the last 200 days.

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.31 and a Gross Margin at +80.47. Smartsheet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.42.

Return on Total Capital for SMAR is now -27.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.66. Additionally, SMAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] managed to generate an average of -$60,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Smartsheet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Smartsheet Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMAR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]

There are presently around $4,997 million, or 92.90% of SMAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMAR stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 14,362,660, which is approximately 5.726% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,067,024 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $420.44 million in SMAR stocks shares; and WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $260.19 million in SMAR stock with ownership of nearly 0.325% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Smartsheet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Smartsheet Inc. [NYSE:SMAR] by around 17,778,642 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 8,192,990 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 81,801,804 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,773,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMAR stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,611,524 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 3,032,402 shares during the same period.