Tuesday, June 16, 2020
For Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK], Maxim Group sees a rise to $40. What next?

By Brandon Evans

Overstock.com Inc. [NASDAQ: OSTK] closed the trading session at $21.67 on 06/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.84, while the highest price level was $22.19. The stocks have a year to date performance of 207.38 percent and weekly performance of -0.09 percent. The stock has been moved at 194.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 717.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.85M shares, OSTK reached to a volume of 3428006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSTK shares is $33.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSTK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Overstock.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $75 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2019, representing the official price target for Overstock.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on OSTK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Overstock.com Inc. is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63.

OSTK stock trade performance evaluation

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.09. With this latest performance, OSTK shares gained by 16.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 194.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 128.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.12 for Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.73, while it was recorded at 21.37 for the last single week of trading, and 10.57 for the last 200 days.

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.57 and a Gross Margin at +18.10. Overstock.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.23.

Return on Total Capital for OSTK is now -59.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.47. Additionally, OSTK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] managed to generate an average of -$74,505 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 45.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.32.Overstock.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Overstock.com Inc. posted -0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.92/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Overstock.com Inc. go to 5.00%.

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $324 million, or 44.60% of OSTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSTK stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 3,679,601, which is approximately -0.664% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, holding 1,868,105 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.9 million in OSTK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $32.46 million in OSTK stock with ownership of nearly 15.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

53 institutional holders increased their position in Overstock.com Inc. [NASDAQ:OSTK] by around 3,355,459 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 4,642,988 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 8,425,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,423,509 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSTK stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,131,585 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,730,323 shares during the same period.

