For Arcimoto Inc. [FUV], Dougherty & Company sees a rise to $3.50. What next?

Arcimoto Inc. [NASDAQ: FUV] gained 8.36% on the last trading session, reaching $3.37 price per share at the time. Arcimoto Inc. represents 24.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $78.45 million with the latest information. FUV stock price has been found in the range of $3.00 to $3.4669.

If compared to the average trading volume of 302.27K shares, FUV reached a trading volume of 1323930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arcimoto Inc. [FUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUV shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUV stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dougherty & Company have made an estimate for Arcimoto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2018, representing the official price target for Arcimoto Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcimoto Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.72.

Trading performance analysis for FUV stock

Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.63. With this latest performance, FUV shares gained by 53.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.66 for Arcimoto Inc. [FUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.16, while it was recorded at 3.24 for the last single week of trading, and 2.03 for the last 200 days.

Arcimoto Inc. [FUV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -1463.30 and a Gross Margin at -266.64. Arcimoto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1553.04.

Return on Total Capital for FUV is now -107.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -167.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -195.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -100.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.18. Additionally, FUV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] managed to generate an average of -$161,491 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Arcimoto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Arcimoto Inc. [FUV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arcimoto Inc. posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUV.

An analysis of insider ownership at Arcimoto Inc. [FUV]

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.80% of FUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUV stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 80,414, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 43.63% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in FUV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.14 million in FUV stock with ownership of nearly 26.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arcimoto Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Arcimoto Inc. [NASDAQ:FUV] by around 107,625 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 2,041 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 247,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 357,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUV stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 85,689 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1 shares during the same period.