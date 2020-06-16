Tuesday, June 16, 2020
type here...
Market

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] Is Currently -0.40 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Companies

Northland Capital lifts Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Cloudera Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 18.69% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Companies

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] Is Currently -1.90 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
The Williams Companies Inc. price plunged by -1.90 percent to reach at -$0.39. A sum of 10840121 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more
Market

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] Stock trading around $25.16 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company loss -3.56% on the last trading session, reaching $25.16 price per share at the time. American Equity...
Read more
Companies

Market cap of Citigroup Inc. [C] reaches 124.83B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Citigroup Inc. price plunged by -2.84 percent to reach at -$1.74. A sum of 30298406 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] loss -0.40% or -0.4 points to close at $99.94 with a heavy trading volume of 4426076 shares. It opened the trading session at $99.15, the shares rose to $100.93 and dropped to $97.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FISV points out that the company has recorded -13.23% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -35.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.22M shares, FISV reached to a volume of 4426076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fiserv Inc. [FISV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $123.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on FISV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 3.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 27.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for FISV stock

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.49. With this latest performance, FISV shares gained by 0.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.93 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.40, while it was recorded at 102.84 for the last single week of trading, and 107.54 for the last 200 days.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv Inc. [FISV] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.83 and a Gross Margin at +48.35. Fiserv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.77.

Return on Total Capital for FISV is now 5.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.66. Additionally, FISV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] managed to generate an average of $20,295 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fiserv Inc. posted 0.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.81/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 16.46%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fiserv Inc. [FISV]

There are presently around $63,286 million, or 95.70% of FISV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FISV stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 110,425,667, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 62,528,343 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.27 billion in FISV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.73 billion in FISV stock with ownership of nearly 2.888% of the company’s market capitalization.

498 institutional holders increased their position in Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV] by around 45,991,485 shares. Additionally, 681 investors decreased positions by around 46,157,239 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 538,562,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 630,711,227 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FISV stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,519,869 shares, while 152 institutional investors sold positions of 3,834,237 shares during the same period.

Previous articleFidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] moved up 0.26: Why It’s Important
Next articleIZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] Revenue clocked in at $18.90 million, up 690.36% YTD: What’s Next?

More articles

Market

Market cap of DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] reaches 37.38B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
DuPont de Nemours Inc. gained 1.92% or 0.98 points to close at $51.99 with a heavy trading volume of 5636502 shares. It opened...
Read more
Market

Adobe Inc. [ADBE] stock Reiterated by Griffin Securities analyst, price target now $427

Edison Baldwin - 0
Adobe Inc. loss -1.28% on the last trading session, reaching $401.34 price per share at the time. Adobe Inc. represents 482.00 million in...
Read more
Market

Paychex Inc. [PAYX] Revenue clocked in at $4.11 billion, down -11.77% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Paychex Inc. gained 1.75% or 1.29 points to close at $75.05 with a heavy trading volume of 1832324 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

the Rubicon Project Inc. [RUBI] Stock trading around $7.11 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
the Rubicon Project Inc. surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $7.17 during the day...
Read more
Finance

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] Stock trading around $35.87 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Boston Scientific Corporation traded at a high, posting a 1.47 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $35.87. The results of...
Read more
Companies

Pareteum Corporation [TEUM] gain 83.24% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Pareteum Corporation price surged by 13.18 percent to reach at $0.09. A sum of 4005333 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Market

Market cap of DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] reaches 37.38B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
DuPont de Nemours Inc. gained 1.92% or 0.98 points to close at $51.99 with a heavy trading volume of 5636502 shares. It opened...
Read more
Industry

BofA/Merrill Downgrade Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Newmark Group Inc. closed the trading session at $5.18 on 06/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.58,...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

the Rubicon Project Inc. [RUBI] Stock trading around $7.11 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
the Rubicon Project Inc. surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $7.17 during the day...
Read more
Finance

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] Stock trading around $35.87 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Boston Scientific Corporation traded at a high, posting a 1.47 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $35.87. The results of...
Read more

Popular Category