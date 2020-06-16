Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG] Stock trading around $0.53 per share: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [NASDAQ: XOG] price plunged by -16.68 percent to reach at -$0.11. A sum of 22010348 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.52M shares. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares reached a high of $0.5999 and dropped to a low of $0.50 until finishing in the latest session at $0.53.

Guru’s Opinion on Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG]:

Stephens have made an estimate for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for XOG in the course of the last twelve months was 0.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

XOG Stock Performance Analysis:

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -63.96. With this latest performance, XOG shares gained by 75.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.94 for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4172, while it was recorded at 0.7007 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4900 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.91 and a Gross Margin at +7.99. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -153.03.

Return on Total Capital for XOG is now -0.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 378.64. Additionally, XOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 643.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG] managed to generate an average of -$4,295,393 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

XOG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 428.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. go to 30.00%.

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $81 million, or 93.00% of XOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XOG stocks are: YT EXTRACTION CO INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP with ownership of 20,340,747, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; YORKTOWN ENERGY PARTNERS X, L.P., holding 17,554,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.23 million in XOG stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $7.21 million in XOG stock with ownership of nearly 0.099% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [NASDAQ:XOG] by around 12,601,532 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 26,955,910 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 87,719,751 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,277,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XOG stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,450,715 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 6,043,869 shares during the same period.

