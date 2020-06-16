Entergy Corporation [ETR] Is Currently 0.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Entergy Corporation [NYSE: ETR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.80% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.22%. Over the last 12 months, ETR stock dropped by -4.75%. The one-year Entergy Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.53. The average equity rating for ETR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.52 billion, with 199.79 million shares outstanding and 199.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, ETR stock reached a trading volume of 1421521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Entergy Corporation [ETR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETR shares is $115.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Entergy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $115 to $107. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Entergy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $108, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ETR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Entergy Corporation is set at 3.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETR in the course of the last twelve months was 9.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

ETR Stock Performance Analysis:

Entergy Corporation [ETR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.22. With this latest performance, ETR shares gained by 2.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.79 for Entergy Corporation [ETR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.01, while it was recorded at 99.18 for the last single week of trading, and 112.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Entergy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Entergy Corporation [ETR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.43 and a Gross Margin at +22.16. Entergy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.68.

Return on Total Capital for ETR is now 6.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Entergy Corporation [ETR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.01. Additionally, ETR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 169.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Entergy Corporation [ETR] managed to generate an average of $92,280 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Entergy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

ETR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Entergy Corporation posted 1.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.37/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Entergy Corporation go to 5.80%.

Entergy Corporation [ETR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,831 million, or 88.50% of ETR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,912,553, which is approximately 1.241% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,112,733 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.65 billion in ETR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.08 billion in ETR stock with ownership of nearly -1.72% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Entergy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 288 institutional holders increased their position in Entergy Corporation [NYSE:ETR] by around 14,338,880 shares. Additionally, 365 investors decreased positions by around 14,174,014 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 146,049,421 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,562,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETR stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,116,371 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 2,070,018 shares during the same period.