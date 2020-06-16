Tuesday, June 16, 2020
type here...
Finance

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] Stock trading around $126.52 per share: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee

Must read

Market

Wolfe Research lifts Danaher Corporation [DHR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Danaher Corporation gained 1.88% on the last trading session, reaching $171.55 price per share at the time. Danaher Corporation represents 697.20 million in...
Read more
Industry

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] Stock trading around $5.04 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Coeur Mining Inc. closed the trading session at $5.04 on 06/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.49,...
Read more
Companies

Pareteum Corporation [TEUM] gain 83.24% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Pareteum Corporation price surged by 13.18 percent to reach at $0.09. A sum of 4005333 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Finance

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] is 2.07% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Skyworks Solutions Inc. traded at a low on 06/11/20, posting a -6.46 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $123.38. The...
Read more

Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ: EA] traded at a high on 06/15/20, posting a 3.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $126.52. The results of the trading session contributed to over 3880162 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Electronic Arts Inc. stands at 3.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.35%.

The market cap for EA stock reached $36.66 billion, with 290.00 million shares outstanding and 287.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.89M shares, EA reached a trading volume of 3880162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EA shares is $126.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Electronic Arts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Electronic Arts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $120 to $114, while MKM Partners kept a Buy rating on EA stock. On February 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for EA shares from 130 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electronic Arts Inc. is set at 4.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for EA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for EA in the course of the last twelve months was 22.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has EA stock performed recently?

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.87. With this latest performance, EA shares gained by 8.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.87 for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.29, while it was recorded at 123.36 for the last single week of trading, and 105.20 for the last 200 days.

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.39 and a Gross Margin at +74.55. Electronic Arts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +55.60.

Return on Total Capital for EA is now 18.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 42.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 30.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.35. Additionally, EA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.69.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Electronic Arts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Electronic Arts Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2,400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Electronic Arts Inc. go to 12.33%.

Insider trade positions for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]

There are presently around $31,654 million, or 94.10% of EA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,153,592, which is approximately 2.637% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,532,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.38 billion in EA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.71 billion in EA stock with ownership of nearly 5.658% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Electronic Arts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 464 institutional holders increased their position in Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ:EA] by around 25,311,330 shares. Additionally, 405 investors decreased positions by around 30,622,725 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 203,590,650 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 259,524,705 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EA stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,314,684 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 8,716,549 shares during the same period.

Previous articleAcorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] fell -58.27% so far this year. What now?
Next articleiHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] Stock trading around $9.94 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Finance

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] Revenue clocked in at $19.10 million, up 253.36% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. jumped around 5.49 points on Monday, while shares priced at $38.41 at the close of the session, up 16.68%....
Read more
Finance

GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] Stock trading around $6.62 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
GrowGeneration Corp. traded at a high on 06/15/20, posting a 0.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.62. The results...
Read more
Finance

Barclays Downgrade National Oilwell Varco Inc. [NOV]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
National Oilwell Varco Inc. slipped around -0.33 points on Monday, while shares priced at $12.44 at the close of the session, down -2.58%....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] Revenue clocked in at $19.10 million, up 253.36% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. jumped around 5.49 points on Monday, while shares priced at $38.41 at the close of the session, up 16.68%....
Read more
Companies

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] Is Currently 0.64 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Microsoft Corporation stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.64% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Market

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] moved down -0.57: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Zoetis Inc. loss -0.57% on the last trading session, reaching $133.30 price per share at the time. Zoetis Inc. represents 475.60 million in...
Read more
Industry

why Kopin Corporation [KOPN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.50

Brandon Evans - 0
Kopin Corporation plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.50 during the day while it...
Read more
Finance

GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] Stock trading around $6.62 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
GrowGeneration Corp. traded at a high on 06/15/20, posting a 0.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.62. The results...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] Revenue clocked in at $19.10 million, up 253.36% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. jumped around 5.49 points on Monday, while shares priced at $38.41 at the close of the session, up 16.68%....
Read more
Companies

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] Is Currently 0.64 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Microsoft Corporation stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.64% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more

Popular Category