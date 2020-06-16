Domo Inc. [DOMO] gain 31.54% so far this year. What now?

Domo Inc. [NASDAQ: DOMO] loss -8.08% on the last trading session, reaching $28.57 price per share at the time. Domo Inc. represents 28.45 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $738.82 million with the latest information. DOMO stock price has been found in the range of $27.20 to $29.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 830.80K shares, DOMO reached a trading volume of 1551168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Domo Inc. [DOMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOMO shares is $30.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Domo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $34 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2019, representing the official price target for Domo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $34, while Needham kept a Buy rating on DOMO stock. On September 06, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for DOMO shares from 45 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Domo Inc. is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.08.

Trading performance analysis for DOMO stock

Domo Inc. [DOMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.40. With this latest performance, DOMO shares gained by 38.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.39 for Domo Inc. [DOMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.81, while it was recorded at 29.65 for the last single week of trading, and 19.50 for the last 200 days.

Domo Inc. [DOMO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Domo Inc. [DOMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -66.48 and a Gross Margin at +60.61. Domo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.47.

Return on Total Capital for DOMO is now -119.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -129.77. Additionally, DOMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 194.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Domo Inc. [DOMO] managed to generate an average of -$156,678 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Domo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Domo Inc. [DOMO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Domo Inc. posted -0.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.99/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOMO.

An analysis of insider ownership at Domo Inc. [DOMO]

There are presently around $598 million, or 84.30% of DOMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOMO stocks are: SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD with ownership of 2,707,292, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,802,804 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.03 million in DOMO stocks shares; and ARCHON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $45.22 million in DOMO stock with ownership of nearly 59.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

56 institutional holders increased their position in Domo Inc. [NASDAQ:DOMO] by around 3,600,796 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 2,174,257 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 13,456,582 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,231,635 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOMO stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 893,531 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,525,380 shares during the same period.