Tuesday, June 16, 2020
type here...
Companies

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] Stock trading around $47.06 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

Must read

Industry

Robert W. Baird lifts Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Cisco Systems Inc. gained 3.21% on the last trading session, reaching $45.07 price per share at the time. Cisco Systems Inc. represents 4.23...
Read more
Industry

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. [HTGM] Stock trading around $0.67 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. traded at a low on 06/09/20, posting a -2.26 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.67....
Read more
Finance

Piper Sandler Downgrade Simmons First National Corporation [SFNC]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Simmons First National Corporation slipped around -0.71 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $18.07 at the close of the session, down -3.81%....
Read more
Industry

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] Stock trading around $2.61 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
MFA Financial Inc. gained 13.48% on the last trading session, reaching $2.61 price per share at the time. MFA Financial Inc. represents 451.97...
Read more

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] price surged by 0.34 percent to reach at $0.16. A sum of 2197730 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.90M shares. Dell Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $47.41 and dropped to a low of $45.62 until finishing in the latest session at $47.06.

The one-year DELL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.72. The average equity rating for DELL stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $55.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Nomura analysts kept a Neutral rating on DELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

DELL Stock Performance Analysis:

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.90. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 12.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.42 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.29, while it was recorded at 47.99 for the last single week of trading, and 47.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dell Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.88 and a Gross Margin at +31.58. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.02.

Return on Total Capital for DELL is now 6.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.33. Additionally, DELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] managed to generate an average of $27,976 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

DELL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dell Technologies Inc. posted 2.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.47/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 46.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 5.45%.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,441 million, or 28.00% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 38,157,819, which is approximately 58.073% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES, L.P., holding 15,128,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $709.54 million in DELL stocks shares; and ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., currently with $701.37 million in DELL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

212 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 57,681,644 shares. Additionally, 321 investors decreased positions by around 21,798,267 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 121,813,872 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,293,783 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,543,483 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 6,835,529 shares during the same period.

Previous articleDestination XL Group Inc. [DXLG] Stock trading around $0.51 per share: What’s Next?
Next articlewhy Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.84

More articles

Companies

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] Stock trading around $76.14 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.86% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of...
Read more
Companies

ROTH Capital slashes price target on NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
NTN Buzztime Inc. price surged by 15.74 percent to reach at $0.17. A sum of 2790157 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Companies

HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] is -74.27% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
HighPoint Resources Corporation stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.89% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Companies

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] Stock trading around $76.14 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.86% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of...
Read more
Market

Domo Inc. [DOMO] gain 31.54% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Domo Inc. loss -8.08% on the last trading session, reaching $28.57 price per share at the time. Domo Inc. represents 28.45 million in...
Read more
Industry

Market cap of Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] reaches 197.03M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Denbury Resources Inc. plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.4698 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

MKM Partners Downgrade Range Resources Corporation [RRC]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Range Resources Corporation traded at a high on 06/15/20, posting a 4.33 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.75. The...
Read more
Companies

ROTH Capital slashes price target on NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
NTN Buzztime Inc. price surged by 15.74 percent to reach at $0.17. A sum of 2790157 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Companies

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] Stock trading around $76.14 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.86% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of...
Read more
Market

Domo Inc. [DOMO] gain 31.54% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Domo Inc. loss -8.08% on the last trading session, reaching $28.57 price per share at the time. Domo Inc. represents 28.45 million in...
Read more

Popular Category