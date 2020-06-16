CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] Revenue clocked in at $563.40 million, up 98.56% YTD: What’s Next?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] gained 6.34% or 5.9 points to close at $99.02 with a heavy trading volume of 9015863 shares. It opened the trading session at $92.65, the shares rose to $100.00 and dropped to $91.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CRWD points out that the company has recorded 109.34% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -209.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.93M shares, CRWD reached to a volume of 9015863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRWD shares is $104.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRWD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $90 to $108. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2020, representing the official price target for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $77 to $100, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on CRWD stock. On June 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CRWD shares from 90 to 105.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is set at 5.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 177.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for CRWD stock

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.76. With this latest performance, CRWD shares gained by 28.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 109.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.63 for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.46, while it was recorded at 95.66 for the last single week of trading, and 61.71 for the last 200 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.34 and a Gross Margin at +70.55. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.45.

Return on Total Capital for CRWD is now -35.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] managed to generate an average of -$61,403 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]

There are presently around $10,684 million, or 55.80% of CRWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRWD stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 27,455,818, which is approximately -33.751% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, holding 8,192,714 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $762.91 million in CRWD stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $446.81 million in CRWD stock with ownership of nearly 554.083% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 280 institutional holders increased their position in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRWD] by around 57,334,147 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 24,778,074 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 32,618,111 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,730,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRWD stock had 175 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,982,155 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 3,687,161 shares during the same period.