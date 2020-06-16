Cowen slashes price target on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] – find out why.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KNX] surged by $0.81 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $40.34 during the day while it closed the day at $39.78. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -2.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KNX stock has inclined by 38.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.52% and gained 10.99% year-on date.

The market cap for KNX stock reached $6.68 billion, with 170.62 million shares outstanding and 124.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, KNX reached a trading volume of 1969206 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNX shares is $42.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $36 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stock. On December 20, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for KNX shares from 39 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

KNX stock trade performance evaluation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.26. With this latest performance, KNX shares gained by 5.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.57 for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.67, while it was recorded at 39.59 for the last single week of trading, and 36.36 for the last 200 days.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. go to 6.44%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,974 million, or 92.80% of KNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KNX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,322,700, which is approximately -12.79% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,928,922 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $464.87 million in KNX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $439.57 million in KNX stock with ownership of nearly 3.058% of the company’s market capitalization.

152 institutional holders increased their position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KNX] by around 19,499,326 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 19,764,512 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 114,032,970 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,296,808 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KNX stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,231,285 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 3,355,736 shares during the same period.