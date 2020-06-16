Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] Stock trading around $35.87 per share: What’s Next?

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] traded at a high, posting a 1.47 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $35.87. The results of the trading session contributed to over 11279465 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Boston Scientific Corporation stands at 4.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.30%.

The market cap for BSX stock reached $50.81 billion, with 1.40 billion shares outstanding and 1.39 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.18M shares, BSX reached a trading volume of 11279465 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $43.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $46 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Boston Scientific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on BSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corporation is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 55.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has BSX stock performed recently?

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.28. With this latest performance, BSX shares gained by 1.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.97 for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.35, while it was recorded at 36.40 for the last single week of trading, and 39.54 for the last 200 days.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.95 and a Gross Margin at +64.08. Boston Scientific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.78.

Return on Total Capital for BSX is now 8.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.59. Additionally, BSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] managed to generate an average of $130,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Boston Scientific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boston Scientific Corporation posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corporation go to 7.10%.

Insider trade positions for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]

There are presently around $45,472 million, or 92.70% of BSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 111,726,752, which is approximately 2.486% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 106,701,740 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.77 billion in BSX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $3.64 billion in BSX stock with ownership of nearly -19.269% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boston Scientific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 372 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE:BSX] by around 138,326,272 shares. Additionally, 450 investors decreased positions by around 135,511,760 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 1,012,490,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,286,328,092 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSX stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,273,105 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 18,775,603 shares during the same period.