Tuesday, June 16, 2020
type here...
Finance

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] Revenue clocked in at $19.10 million, up 253.36% YTD: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee

Must read

Finance

Market cap of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] reaches 708.04M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
GenMark Diagnostics Inc. jumped around 0.62 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $9.67 at the close of the session, up 6.85%. GenMark...
Read more
Finance

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] is -46.63% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
BGC Partners Inc. plunged by -$0.12 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.24 during the day while...
Read more
Industry

ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] Revenue clocked in at $30.31 billion, down -42.82% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
ViacomCBS Inc. plunged by -$2.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $26.06 during the day while it...
Read more
Industry

BofA/Merrill Downgrade Concho Resources Inc. [CXO]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Concho Resources Inc. loss -10.16% or -7.35 points to close at $64.98 with a heavy trading volume of 4385313 shares. It opened the...
Read more

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ARCT] jumped around 5.49 points on Monday, while shares priced at $38.41 at the close of the session, up 16.68%. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock is now 253.36% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARCT Stock saw the intraday high of $39.00 and lowest of $33.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 62.97, which means current price is +351.35% above from all time high which was touched on 05/19/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 642.89K shares, ARCT reached a trading volume of 1051265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCT shares is $51.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

WBB Securities have made an estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 5.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.83.

How has ARCT stock performed recently?

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.81. With this latest performance, ARCT shares dropped by -7.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 257.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 504.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.15 for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.36, while it was recorded at 33.08 for the last single week of trading, and 17.05 for the last 200 days.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.48/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 83.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCT.

Insider trade positions for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]

There are presently around $156 million, or 24.00% of ARCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCT stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,564,457, which is approximately 13.059% of the company’s market cap and around 14.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 400,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.17 million in ARCT stocks shares; and DFPG INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $10.43 million in ARCT stock with ownership of nearly -30.589% of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ARCT] by around 874,639 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 693,911 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,166,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,735,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCT stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 450,364 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 177,392 shares during the same period.

Previous articleMicrosoft Corporation [MSFT] Is Currently 0.64 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?
Next articleOkta Inc. [OKTA] is 62.48% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

More articles

Finance

Market cap of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] reaches 231.65M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Abeona Therapeutics Inc. jumped around 0.19 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.13 at the close of the session, up 6.46%. Abeona...
Read more
Finance

Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] stock Upgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $25

Edison Baldwin - 0
Helmerich & Payne Inc. traded at a high on 06/15/20, posting a 2.85 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $23.10....
Read more
Finance

GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] Stock trading around $6.62 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
GrowGeneration Corp. traded at a high on 06/15/20, posting a 0.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.62. The results...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] Stock trading around $20.82 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
TripAdvisor Inc. gained 2.01% or 0.41 points to close at $20.82 with a heavy trading volume of 3227732 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Industry

Axon Enterprise Inc. [AAXN] gain 36.94% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Axon Enterprise Inc. closed the trading session at $100.35 on 06/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $91.55,...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] reaches 231.65M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Abeona Therapeutics Inc. jumped around 0.19 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.13 at the close of the session, up 6.46%. Abeona...
Read more
Companies

BofA/Merrill Downgrade Schneider National Inc. [SNDR]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Schneider National Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.56% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Market

Wolfe Research slashes price target on AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
AbbVie Inc. gained 0.67% on the last trading session, reaching $93.08 price per share at the time. AbbVie Inc. represents 1.48 billion in...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] Stock trading around $20.82 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
TripAdvisor Inc. gained 2.01% or 0.41 points to close at $20.82 with a heavy trading volume of 3227732 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Industry

Axon Enterprise Inc. [AAXN] gain 36.94% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Axon Enterprise Inc. closed the trading session at $100.35 on 06/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $91.55,...
Read more

Popular Category