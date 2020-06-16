AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN] is -26.53% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [NYSE: AMN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.19% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.07%. Over the last 12 months, AMN stock dropped by -11.24%. The one-year AMN Healthcare Services Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.18. The average equity rating for AMN stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.09 billion, with 47.36 million shares outstanding and 46.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 875.04K shares, AMN stock reached a trading volume of 1131471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMN shares is $60.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SunTrust dropped their target price from $82 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

AMN Stock Performance Analysis:

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.07. With this latest performance, AMN shares gained by 13.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.84 for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.97, while it was recorded at 47.62 for the last single week of trading, and 58.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AMN Healthcare Services Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.28 and a Gross Margin at +30.82. AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.13.

Return on Total Capital for AMN is now 14.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.04. Additionally, AMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN] managed to generate an average of $35,225 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

AMN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.68/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. go to 8.90%.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,151 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,540,596, which is approximately -4.939% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,026,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $232.87 million in AMN stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $92.55 million in AMN stock with ownership of nearly 13.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [NYSE:AMN] by around 4,031,029 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 5,298,372 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 37,104,925 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,434,326 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMN stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,621,678 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 861,268 shares during the same period.