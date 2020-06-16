Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP] Stock trading around $3.71 per share: What’s Next?

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [NASDAQ: ARLP] plunged by -$0.32 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $3.935 during the day while it closed the day at $3.71. Alliance Resource Partners L.P. stock has also loss -24.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ARLP stock has declined by -10.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -63.98% and lost -65.71% year-on date.

The market cap for ARLP stock reached $450.80 million, with 127.07 million shares outstanding and 84.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 936.55K shares, ARLP reached a trading volume of 1229711 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $23 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. stock. On July 17, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ARLP shares from 22 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARLP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

ARLP stock trade performance evaluation

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.29. With this latest performance, ARLP shares gained by 31.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARLP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.39 for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.43, while it was recorded at 4.06 for the last single week of trading, and 8.86 for the last 200 days.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.00 and a Gross Margin at +17.72. Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.03.

Return on Total Capital for ARLP is now 13.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.58. Additionally, ARLP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP] managed to generate an average of $109,085 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARLP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. go to -6.83%.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $85 million, or 17.70% of ARLP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARLP stocks are: MAGNOLIA GROUP, LLC with ownership of 5,402,015, which is approximately 18.586% of the company’s market cap and around 16.50% of the total institutional ownership; ENERGY INCOME PARTNERS, LLC, holding 4,705,171 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.96 million in ARLP stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $6.32 million in ARLP stock with ownership of nearly -33.825% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alliance Resource Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [NASDAQ:ARLP] by around 3,224,473 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 7,674,050 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 10,316,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,215,057 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARLP stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,253,995 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,248,293 shares during the same period.