UGI Corporation [UGI] moved down -1.65: Why It’s Important

UGI Corporation [NYSE: UGI] loss -1.65% or -0.52 points to close at $31.03 with a heavy trading volume of 1823014 shares. It opened the trading session at $32.55, the shares rose to $32.55 and dropped to $30.09, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UGI points out that the company has recorded -28.52% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -42.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, UGI reached to a volume of 1823014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UGI Corporation [UGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UGI shares is $43.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for UGI Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2019, representing the official price target for UGI Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $62 to $63, while UBS kept a Buy rating on UGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UGI Corporation is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for UGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for UGI in the course of the last twelve months was 90.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for UGI stock

UGI Corporation [UGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.06. With this latest performance, UGI shares gained by 8.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.25 for UGI Corporation [UGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.11, while it was recorded at 33.90 for the last single week of trading, and 39.73 for the last 200 days.

UGI Corporation [UGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UGI Corporation [UGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.89 and a Gross Margin at +39.43. UGI Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.50.

Return on Total Capital for UGI is now 9.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UGI Corporation [UGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 172.90. Additionally, UGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 151.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UGI Corporation [UGI] managed to generate an average of $20,016 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.UGI Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

UGI Corporation [UGI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UGI Corporation posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -31.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UGI Corporation go to 10.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at UGI Corporation [UGI]

There are presently around $5,326 million, or 84.80% of UGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,362,081, which is approximately 2.814% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,149,091 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $656.26 million in UGI stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $513.76 million in UGI stock with ownership of nearly -21.46% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UGI Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 201 institutional holders increased their position in UGI Corporation [NYSE:UGI] by around 19,224,909 shares. Additionally, 255 investors decreased positions by around 16,259,686 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 136,171,512 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,656,107 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UGI stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,654,310 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 2,592,892 shares during the same period.