Trex Company Inc. [TREX] gain 25.36% so far this year. What now?

Trex Company Inc. [NYSE: TREX] slipped around -1.16 points on Friday, while shares priced at $112.67 at the close of the session, down -1.02%. Trex Company Inc. stock is now 25.36% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TREX Stock saw the intraday high of $118.72 and lowest of $109.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 132.84, which means current price is +100.41% above from all time high which was touched on 05/26/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, TREX reached a trading volume of 1056911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Trex Company Inc. [TREX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TREX shares is $101.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TREX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Trex Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Trex Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $102 to $104, while DA Davidson kept a Neutral rating on TREX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trex Company Inc. is set at 6.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for TREX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for TREX in the course of the last twelve months was 86.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has TREX stock performed recently?

Trex Company Inc. [TREX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.83. With this latest performance, TREX shares dropped by -1.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TREX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.05 for Trex Company Inc. [TREX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.44, while it was recorded at 117.70 for the last single week of trading, and 93.52 for the last 200 days.

Trex Company Inc. [TREX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trex Company Inc. [TREX] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.25 and a Gross Margin at +41.12. Trex Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.42.

Return on Total Capital for TREX is now 45.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 35.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 26.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trex Company Inc. [TREX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.20. Additionally, TREX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trex Company Inc. [TREX] managed to generate an average of $123,391 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.38.Trex Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Trex Company Inc. [TREX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trex Company Inc. posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TREX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trex Company Inc. go to 10.13%.

Insider trade positions for Trex Company Inc. [TREX]

There are presently around $6,980 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TREX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,930,360, which is approximately -1.293% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,560,704 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $626.52 million in TREX stocks shares; and WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $348.36 million in TREX stock with ownership of nearly -18.295% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trex Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Trex Company Inc. [NYSE:TREX] by around 5,483,237 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 5,108,760 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 51,360,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,952,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TREX stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,377,433 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 738,056 shares during the same period.