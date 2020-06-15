The Kroger Co. [KR] Stock trading around $32.26 per share: What’s Next?

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] closed the trading session at $32.26 on 06/12/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.825, while the highest price level was $33.11. The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.28 percent and weekly performance of -0.68 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.91M shares, KR reached to a volume of 9401398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $34.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for The Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Underperform rating on KR stock. On March 18, 2020, analysts increased their price target for KR shares from 33 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 24.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

KR stock trade performance evaluation

The Kroger Co. [KR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, KR shares dropped by -5.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.41 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.42, while it was recorded at 32.69 for the last single week of trading, and 28.74 for the last 200 days.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kroger Co. [KR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.06 and a Gross Margin at +19.91. The Kroger Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.34.

Return on Total Capital for KR is now 9.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Kroger Co. [KR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 246.20. Additionally, KR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 216.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Kroger Co. [KR] managed to generate an average of $3,770 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 74.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.82.The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Kroger Co. [KR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Kroger Co. posted 0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.71/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 5.63%.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,114 million, or 80.90% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,090,530, which is approximately -1.466% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,699,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.93 billion in KR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.34 billion in KR stock with ownership of nearly 7.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kroger Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 400 institutional holders increased their position in The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR] by around 55,659,614 shares. Additionally, 432 investors decreased positions by around 78,009,932 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 489,837,439 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 623,506,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KR stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,351,981 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 10,034,090 shares during the same period.