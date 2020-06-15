Stifel lifts YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

YRC Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: YRCW] loss -4.66% on the last trading session, reaching $1.84 price per share at the time. YRC Worldwide Inc. represents 33.79 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $71.70 million with the latest information. YRCW stock price has been found in the range of $1.76 to $2.06.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, YRCW reached a trading volume of 2000600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW]:

Stifel have made an estimate for YRC Worldwide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on August 22, 2018, representing the official price target for YRC Worldwide Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $15, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on YRCW stock. On October 19, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for YRCW shares from 19 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for YRC Worldwide Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for YRCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for YRCW stock

YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.11. With this latest performance, YRCW shares gained by 17.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YRCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.97 for YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6112, while it was recorded at 2.0200 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5569 for the last 200 days.

YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.22 and a Gross Margin at +0.22. YRC Worldwide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.13.

Return on Total Capital for YRCW is now 1.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.12. Additionally, YRCW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 155.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] managed to generate an average of -$3,586 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.53.YRC Worldwide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, YRC Worldwide Inc. posted -0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,083.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YRCW.

An analysis of insider ownership at YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW]

There are presently around $40 million, or 68.80% of YRCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YRCW stocks are: FRONT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 3,471,625, which is approximately -7.952% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., holding 2,663,440 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.9 million in YRCW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.62 million in YRCW stock with ownership of nearly -1.07% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in YRC Worldwide Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in YRC Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:YRCW] by around 1,852,173 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 4,919,707 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 14,814,736 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,586,616 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YRCW stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 169,375 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,507,043 shares during the same period.