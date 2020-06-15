Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] Stock trading around $0.56 per share: What’s Next?

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [NASDAQ: SINO] traded at a high on 06/12/20, posting a 18.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.56. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1150841 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. stands at 25.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.19%.

The market cap for SINO stock reached $8.59 million, with 16.82 million shares outstanding and 12.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 287.24K shares, SINO reached a trading volume of 1150841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SINO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has SINO stock performed recently?

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.29. With this latest performance, SINO shares gained by 39.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SINO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.17 for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4003, while it was recorded at 0.5262 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5181 for the last 200 days.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.28 and a Gross Margin at +13.80. Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.64.

Return on Total Capital for SINO is now -31.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] managed to generate an average of -$251,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.79.Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SINO.

Insider trade positions for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of SINO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SINO stocks are: UBS GROUP AG with ownership of 32,630, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 29.13% of the total institutional ownership; VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 2,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1000.0 in SINO stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $0.0 in SINO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [NASDAQ:SINO] by around 35,063 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 7,500 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 7,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,164 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SINO stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,063 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 7,500 shares during the same period.