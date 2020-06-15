Monday, June 15, 2020
Sabre Corporation [SABR] Revenue clocked in at $3.58 billion, down -62.08% YTD: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee

Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ: SABR] gained 8.96% on the last trading session, reaching $8.51 price per share at the time. Sabre Corporation represents 274.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.15 billion with the latest information. SABR stock price has been found in the range of $7.99 to $8.73.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.42M shares, SABR reached a trading volume of 6076029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sabre Corporation [SABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $7.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Sabre Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Sabre Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corporation is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for SABR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for SABR stock

Sabre Corporation [SABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.78. With this latest performance, SABR shares gained by 45.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.14 for Sabre Corporation [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.85, while it was recorded at 9.06 for the last single week of trading, and 16.69 for the last 200 days.

Sabre Corporation [SABR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabre Corporation [SABR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.31 and a Gross Margin at +21.93. Sabre Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.03.

Return on Total Capital for SABR is now 9.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sabre Corporation [SABR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 364.32. Additionally, SABR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 352.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sabre Corporation [SABR] managed to generate an average of $17,336 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Sabre Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Sabre Corporation [SABR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sabre Corporation posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SABR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sabre Corporation [SABR]

There are presently around $2,175 million, or 95.20% of SABR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,912,711, which is approximately 0.001% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,100,503 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $222.12 million in SABR stocks shares; and CAUSEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $135.42 million in SABR stock with ownership of nearly 20.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabre Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ:SABR] by around 70,911,457 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 71,823,724 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 112,877,287 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 255,612,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SABR stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,096,728 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 32,526,834 shares during the same period.

Previous articleBest Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] Is Currently 0.66 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?
Next articleService Corporation International [SCI] is -17.16% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

