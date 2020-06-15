RBC Capital Mkts lifts Superior Energy Services Inc. [SPN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Superior Energy Services Inc. [NYSE: SPN] gained 19.84% on the last trading session, reaching $1.51 price per share at the time. Superior Energy Services Inc. represents 14.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.69 million with the latest information. SPN stock price has been found in the range of $1.30 to $1.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 412.80K shares, SPN reached a trading volume of 1146640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Superior Energy Services Inc. [SPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPN shares is $1.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPN stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Superior Energy Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Superior Energy Services Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Superior Energy Services Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for SPN stock

Superior Energy Services Inc. [SPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.42. With this latest performance, SPN shares gained by 22.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.93 for Superior Energy Services Inc. [SPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3785, while it was recorded at 1.7400 for the last single week of trading.

Superior Energy Services Inc. [SPN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Superior Energy Services Inc. [SPN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.50 and a Gross Margin at +21.32. Superior Energy Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.45.

Return on Total Capital for SPN is now 2.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Superior Energy Services Inc. [SPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,763.71. Additionally, SPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,721.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 95.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Superior Energy Services Inc. [SPN] managed to generate an average of -$14,952 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Superior Energy Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Superior Energy Services Inc. [SPN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Superior Energy Services Inc. posted -2.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.25/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Superior Energy Services Inc. [SPN]

There are presently around $9 million, or 48.20% of SPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPN stocks are: MONARCH ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL LP with ownership of 1,116,196, which is approximately -1.786% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; MADISON AVENUE PARTNERS, LP, holding 978,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 million in SPN stocks shares; and ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC, currently with $1.17 million in SPN stock with ownership of nearly -18.702% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Superior Energy Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Superior Energy Services Inc. [NYSE:SPN] by around 848,577 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 1,283,896 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 3,507,623 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,640,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPN stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 274,815 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 595,241 shares during the same period.