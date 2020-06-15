ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] moved up 11.38: Why It’s Important

ProPetro Holding Corp. [NYSE: PUMP] gained 11.38% or 0.61 points to close at $5.97 with a heavy trading volume of 3583237 shares. It opened the trading session at $5.89, the shares rose to $5.99 and dropped to $5.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PUMP points out that the company has recorded -38.96% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -338.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, PUMP reached to a volume of 3583237 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PUMP shares is $5.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PUMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for ProPetro Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2020, representing the official price target for ProPetro Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.25, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Neutral rating on PUMP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ProPetro Holding Corp. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for PUMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65.

Trading performance analysis for PUMP stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.13. With this latest performance, PUMP shares gained by 44.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PUMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.35 for ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.47, while it was recorded at 6.52 for the last single week of trading, and 7.63 for the last 200 days.

ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.16 and a Gross Margin at +21.28. ProPetro Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.94.

Return on Total Capital for PUMP is now 33.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.27. Additionally, PUMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.51.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.51.ProPetro Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ProPetro Holding Corp. posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.68/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -36.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PUMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ProPetro Holding Corp. go to -10.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]

There are presently around $467 million, or 79.60% of PUMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PUMP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,932,032, which is approximately -1.327% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,459,892 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.48 million in PUMP stocks shares; and KEY GROUP HOLDINGS (CAYMAN), LTD., currently with $23.11 million in PUMP stock with ownership of nearly 58.893% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ProPetro Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in ProPetro Holding Corp. [NYSE:PUMP] by around 10,198,099 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 23,015,791 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 44,967,028 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,180,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PUMP stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,043,984 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 11,881,378 shares during the same period.