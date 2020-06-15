Pivotal Research Group lifts Twitter Inc. [TWTR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Twitter Inc. [NYSE: TWTR] surged by $0.37 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $34.1701 during the day while it closed the day at $33.40. Twitter Inc. stock has also loss -4.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TWTR stock has inclined by 14.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.33% and gained 4.21% year-on date.

The market cap for TWTR stock reached $25.92 billion, with 780.69 million shares outstanding and 755.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.06M shares, TWTR reached a trading volume of 14255224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Twitter Inc. [TWTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWTR shares is $30.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Twitter Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $35 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Twitter Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on TWTR stock. On April 08, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TWTR shares from 27 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twitter Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWTR in the course of the last twelve months was 41.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.90.

TWTR stock trade performance evaluation

Twitter Inc. [TWTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.22. With this latest performance, TWTR shares gained by 18.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.75 for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.75, while it was recorded at 34.83 for the last single week of trading, and 33.05 for the last 200 days.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twitter Inc. [TWTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.59 and a Gross Margin at +67.13. Twitter Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.37.

Return on Total Capital for TWTR is now 3.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twitter Inc. [TWTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.78. Additionally, TWTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twitter Inc. [TWTR] managed to generate an average of $299,114 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Twitter Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.90 and a Current Ratio set at 11.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Twitter Inc. [TWTR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Twitter Inc. posted 1.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 731.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWTR.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,253 million, or 74.70% of TWTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,968,165, which is approximately 2.317% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,703,012 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.73 billion in TWTR stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.61 billion in TWTR stock with ownership of nearly -1.672% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twitter Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 365 institutional holders increased their position in Twitter Inc. [NYSE:TWTR] by around 78,826,513 shares. Additionally, 402 investors decreased positions by around 64,439,119 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 433,184,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 576,450,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWTR stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,942,288 shares, while 144 institutional investors sold positions of 11,666,088 shares during the same period.