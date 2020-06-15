Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [PDM] stock Upgrade by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $26

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: PDM] gained 4.70% on the last trading session, reaching $17.39 price per share at the time. Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. represents 125.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.09 billion with the latest information. PDM stock price has been found in the range of $16.20 to $17.42.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, PDM reached a trading volume of 1016761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [PDM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDM shares is $20.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2019, representing the official price target for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDM in the course of the last twelve months was 100.07.

Trading performance analysis for PDM stock

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [PDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.29. With this latest performance, PDM shares gained by 26.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.15 for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [PDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.70, while it was recorded at 18.34 for the last single week of trading, and 20.17 for the last 200 days.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [PDM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [PDM] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.13 and a Gross Margin at +26.76. Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.53.

Return on Total Capital for PDM is now 1.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [PDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.52. Additionally, PDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [PDM] managed to generate an average of $1,710,903 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [PDM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. go to 4.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [PDM]

There are presently around $1,878 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,071,257, which is approximately 1.499% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,322,511 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $214.29 million in PDM stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $120.19 million in PDM stock with ownership of nearly -1.278% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:PDM] by around 8,610,158 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 8,316,876 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 91,087,511 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,014,545 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDM stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,959,396 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,740,564 shares during the same period.