Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [MAA] Revenue clocked in at $1.66 billion, down -9.69% YTD: What’s Next?

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [NYSE: MAA] gained 3.14% or 3.62 points to close at $119.08 with a heavy trading volume of 1113237 shares. It opened the trading session at $119.66, the shares rose to $120.43 and dropped to $114.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MAA points out that the company has recorded -9.54% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -45.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 944.43K shares, MAA reached to a volume of 1113237 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [MAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAA shares is $122.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $149 to $110, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on MAA stock. On January 15, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MAA shares from 145 to 140.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. is set at 4.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAA in the course of the last twelve months was 53.22.

Trading performance analysis for MAA stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [MAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.31. With this latest performance, MAA shares gained by 10.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.76 for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [MAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.41, while it was recorded at 121.51 for the last single week of trading, and 126.51 for the last 200 days.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [MAA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [MAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.33 and a Gross Margin at +30.37. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.51.

Return on Total Capital for MAA is now 2.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [MAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.18. Additionally, MAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [MAA] managed to generate an average of $140,586 per employee.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [MAA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.51/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. go to 7.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [MAA]

There are presently around $12,788 million, or 94.60% of MAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,519,781, which is approximately 0.364% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,849,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 billion in MAA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $915.21 million in MAA stock with ownership of nearly -0.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 252 institutional holders increased their position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [NYSE:MAA] by around 7,724,085 shares. Additionally, 268 investors decreased positions by around 6,828,428 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 92,840,523 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,393,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAA stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,295,934 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 925,286 shares during the same period.