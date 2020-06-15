Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] is -4.98% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Maxar Technologies Inc. [NYSE: MAXR] jumped around 0.97 points on Friday, while shares priced at $14.89 at the close of the session, up 6.97%. Maxar Technologies Inc. stock is now -4.98% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MAXR Stock saw the intraday high of $15.35 and lowest of $14.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.45, which means current price is +107.38% above from all time high which was touched on 01/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, MAXR reached a trading volume of 1354409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]?

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Maxar Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Maxar Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maxar Technologies Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAXR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36.

How has MAXR stock performed recently?

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.41. With this latest performance, MAXR shares gained by 63.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 141.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.63 for Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.11, while it was recorded at 16.22 for the last single week of trading, and 12.18 for the last 200 days.

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.62 and a Gross Margin at +18.91. Maxar Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.98.

Return on Total Capital for MAXR is now 0.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 423.52. Additionally, MAXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 412.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] managed to generate an average of $18,988 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Maxar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Maxar Technologies Inc. posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAXR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Maxar Technologies Inc. go to 5.18%.

Insider trade positions for Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]

There are presently around $669 million, or 87.80% of MAXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAXR stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 5,762,406, which is approximately 1.391% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,521,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.22 million in MAXR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $64.44 million in MAXR stock with ownership of nearly 0.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Maxar Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Maxar Technologies Inc. [NYSE:MAXR] by around 7,359,752 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 6,781,996 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 30,770,925 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,912,673 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAXR stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,534,766 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,871,631 shares during the same period.