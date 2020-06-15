Market cap of Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB] reaches 10.20M – now what?

Yunhong CTI Ltd. [NASDAQ: CTIB] surged by $0.58 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $8.37 during the day while it closed the day at $2.85. Yunhong CTI Ltd. stock has also gained 122.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CTIB stock has inclined by 218.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 92.57% and gained 238.24% year-on date.

The market cap for CTIB stock reached $10.20 million, with 3.84 million shares outstanding and 2.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 64.84K shares, CTIB reached a trading volume of 28140615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yunhong CTI Ltd. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTIB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTIB in the course of the last twelve months was 2.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CTIB stock trade performance evaluation

Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 122.66. With this latest performance, CTIB shares gained by 120.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTIB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.70 for Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.32, while it was recorded at 1.95 for the last single week of trading, and 1.49 for the last 200 days.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.08 and a Gross Margin at +15.59. Yunhong CTI Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.65.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.17.

Yunhong CTI Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTIB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yunhong CTI Ltd. go to 30.00%.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of CTIB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTIB stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 17,000, which is approximately 6.918% of the company’s market cap and around 8.90% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 2,882 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8000.0 in CTIB stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $5000.0 in CTIB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yunhong CTI Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Yunhong CTI Ltd. [NASDAQ:CTIB] by around 1,100 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 6,049 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 14,884 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,033 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTIB stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 3 shares during the same period.