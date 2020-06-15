Market cap of Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRTC] reaches 199.24M – now what?

Wrap Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: WRTC] jumped around 1.89 points on Friday, while shares priced at $8.05 at the close of the session, up 30.68%. Wrap Technologies Inc. stock is now 25.98% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WRTC Stock saw the intraday high of $8.25 and lowest of $6.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.00, which means current price is +147.69% above from all time high which was touched on 06/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 675.03K shares, WRTC reached a trading volume of 4006277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRTC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRTC shares is $8.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRTC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Wrap Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Wrap Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Market Perform rating on WRTC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wrap Technologies Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 153.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

How has WRTC stock performed recently?

Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.81. With this latest performance, WRTC shares gained by 87.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.01 for Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.22, while it was recorded at 7.09 for the last single week of trading, and 5.11 for the last 200 days.

Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRTC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1236.19 and a Gross Margin at +39.72. Wrap Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1194.83.

Return on Total Capital for WRTC is now -54.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.45. Additionally, WRTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRTC] managed to generate an average of -$438,184 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Wrap Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.00 and a Current Ratio set at 18.30.

Insider trade positions for Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRTC]

There are presently around $19 million, or 11.60% of WRTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 549,736, which is approximately 33.914% of the company’s market cap and around 19.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 463,071 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.73 million in WRTC stocks shares; and US BANCORP DE, currently with $2.42 million in WRTC stock with ownership of nearly 50.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wrap Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Wrap Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:WRTC] by around 646,459 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 143,743 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 1,613,032 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,403,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRTC stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 160,873 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 6,942 shares during the same period.