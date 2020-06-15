LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] Stock trading around $66.61 per share: What’s Next?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [NYSE: LYB] surged by $2.71 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $69.17 during the day while it closed the day at $66.61. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stock has also loss -11.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LYB stock has inclined by 42.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.95% and lost -29.50% year-on date.

The market cap for LYB stock reached $21.32 billion, with 334.00 million shares outstanding and 255.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.48M shares, LYB reached a trading volume of 2679424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYB shares is $65.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2020, representing the official price target for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on LYB stock. On May 04, 2020, analysts increased their price target for LYB shares from 53 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is set at 3.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYB in the course of the last twelve months was 32.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

LYB stock trade performance evaluation

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.03. With this latest performance, LYB shares gained by 26.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.73 for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.34, while it was recorded at 71.29 for the last single week of trading, and 76.55 for the last 200 days.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.28 and a Gross Margin at +15.72. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.78.

Return on Total Capital for LYB is now 20.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.46. Additionally, LYB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 159.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] managed to generate an average of $177,906 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. posted 2.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.84/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. go to -1.12%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,024 million, or 69.80% of LYB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYB stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 24,419,983, which is approximately 123.104% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 22,217,692 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 billion in LYB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.4 billion in LYB stock with ownership of nearly 2.21% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 313 institutional holders increased their position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [NYSE:LYB] by around 33,338,870 shares. Additionally, 521 investors decreased positions by around 35,057,850 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 157,162,205 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,558,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYB stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,893,144 shares, while 204 institutional investors sold positions of 4,793,874 shares during the same period.