Monday, June 15, 2020
Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] Stock trading around $284.52 per share: What's Next?

By Edison Baldwin

Lam Research Corporation [NASDAQ: LRCX] jumped around 2.09 points on Friday, while shares priced at $284.52 at the close of the session, up 0.74%. Lam Research Corporation stock is now -2.69% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LRCX Stock saw the intraday high of $294.40 and lowest of $276.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 344.32, which means current price is +56.86% above from all time high which was touched on 02/13/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, LRCX reached a trading volume of 2091051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LRCX shares is $304.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LRCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Lam Research Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $340 to $325. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Lam Research Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $320, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on LRCX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lam Research Corporation is set at 13.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for LRCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 37.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for LRCX in the course of the last twelve months was 31.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

How has LRCX stock performed recently?

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.69. With this latest performance, LRCX shares gained by 14.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LRCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.58 for Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 264.71, while it was recorded at 293.63 for the last single week of trading, and 267.92 for the last 200 days.

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.53 and a Gross Margin at +45.15. Lam Research Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.73.

Return on Total Capital for LRCX is now 27.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.12. Additionally, LRCX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] managed to generate an average of $204,807 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Lam Research Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings analysis for Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lam Research Corporation posted 3.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.42/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LRCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lam Research Corporation go to 13.76%.

Insider trade positions for Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]

There are presently around $35,883 million, or 89.80% of LRCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LRCX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,655,695, which is approximately 1.186% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,089,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.44 billion in LRCX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.35 billion in LRCX stock with ownership of nearly -2.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lam Research Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 448 institutional holders increased their position in Lam Research Corporation [NASDAQ:LRCX] by around 12,909,318 shares. Additionally, 553 investors decreased positions by around 13,308,524 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 99,899,389 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,117,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LRCX stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,045,121 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 1,337,411 shares during the same period.

