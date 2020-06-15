JAKKS Pacific Inc. [JAKK] Revenue clocked in at $594.40 million, up 10.68% YTD: What’s Next?

JAKKS Pacific Inc. [NASDAQ: JAKK] traded at a high on 06/12/20, posting a 80.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.14. The results of the trading session contributed to over 13863412 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of JAKKS Pacific Inc. stands at 44.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 22.75%.

The market cap for JAKK stock reached $22.40 million, with 30.21 million shares outstanding and 21.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 420.66K shares, JAKK reached a trading volume of 13863412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JAKKS Pacific Inc. [JAKK]?

Stifel have made an estimate for JAKKS Pacific Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2017, representing the official price target for JAKKS Pacific Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3.75, while DA Davidson kept a Neutral rating on JAKK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JAKKS Pacific Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAKK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04.

How has JAKK stock performed recently?

JAKKS Pacific Inc. [JAKK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 67.06. With this latest performance, JAKK shares gained by 92.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAKK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.03 for JAKKS Pacific Inc. [JAKK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6149, while it was recorded at 0.8094 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7725 for the last 200 days.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. [JAKK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JAKKS Pacific Inc. [JAKK] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.15 and a Gross Margin at +25.85. JAKKS Pacific Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.28.

Return on Total Capital for JAKK is now -0.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -205.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JAKKS Pacific Inc. [JAKK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6,191.94. Additionally, JAKK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6,822.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 93.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.69.JAKKS Pacific Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for JAKKS Pacific Inc. [JAKK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JAKKS Pacific Inc. posted -0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.56/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -48.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAKK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAKKS Pacific Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for JAKKS Pacific Inc. [JAKK]

There are presently around $11 million, or 32.70% of JAKK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAKK stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 2,177,053, which is approximately 0.572% of the company’s market cap and around 17.30% of the total institutional ownership; AXAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 1,141,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 million in JAKK stocks shares; and BENEFIT STREET PARTNERS LLC, currently with $1.28 million in JAKK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JAKKS Pacific Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in JAKKS Pacific Inc. [NASDAQ:JAKK] by around 83,882 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,999,479 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 7,154,604 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,237,965 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAKK stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,632 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 1,571,911 shares during the same period.