Monday, June 15, 2020
Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] moved up 1.45: Why It’s Important

By Brandon Evans

Henry Schein Inc. [NASDAQ: HSIC] closed the trading session at $56.63 on 06/12/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $55.79, while the highest price level was $57.56. The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.12 percent and weekly performance of -13.98 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, HSIC reached to a volume of 1793822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSIC shares is $63.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Henry Schein Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $64 to $59. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Henry Schein Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on HSIC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Henry Schein Inc. is set at 2.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for HSIC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

HSIC stock trade performance evaluation

Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.98. With this latest performance, HSIC shares gained by 10.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.91 for Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.39, while it was recorded at 59.88 for the last single week of trading, and 62.13 for the last 200 days.

Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.34 and a Gross Margin at +30.95. Henry Schein Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.15.

Return on Total Capital for HSIC is now 13.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.30. Additionally, HSIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] managed to generate an average of $27,049 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.28.Henry Schein Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Henry Schein Inc. posted 0.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.83/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Henry Schein Inc. go to 4.48%.

Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,461 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSIC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,044,470, which is approximately 2.935% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; LONGVIEW PARTNERS (GUERNSEY) LTD, holding 14,589,902 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $826.23 million in HSIC stocks shares; and GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $749.61 million in HSIC stock with ownership of nearly 28.354% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Henry Schein Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 226 institutional holders increased their position in Henry Schein Inc. [NASDAQ:HSIC] by around 14,333,119 shares. Additionally, 310 investors decreased positions by around 19,684,854 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 115,385,293 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,403,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSIC stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,628,817 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 2,934,259 shares during the same period.

