Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] is 4.82% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Generac Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GNRC] traded at a low on 06/12/20, posting a -1.12 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $105.44. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1013372 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Generac Holdings Inc. stands at 3.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.53%.

The market cap for GNRC stock reached $6.68 billion, with 62.13 million shares outstanding and 61.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 757.30K shares, GNRC reached a trading volume of 1013372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNRC shares is $114.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Generac Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Generac Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on GNRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Generac Holdings Inc. is set at 4.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNRC in the course of the last twelve months was 26.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has GNRC stock performed recently?

Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.18. With this latest performance, GNRC shares gained by 7.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.36 for Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.36, while it was recorded at 110.43 for the last single week of trading, and 97.15 for the last 200 days.

Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.88 and a Gross Margin at +34.89. Generac Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.49.

Return on Total Capital for GNRC is now 19.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.65. Additionally, GNRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] managed to generate an average of $44,517 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Generac Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Generac Holdings Inc. posted 1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.08/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Generac Holdings Inc. go to 6.50%.

Insider trade positions for Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]

There are presently around $6,587 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNRC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,033,474, which is approximately 54.021% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,155,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $649.0 million in GNRC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $494.55 million in GNRC stock with ownership of nearly 2.256% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Generac Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 184 institutional holders increased their position in Generac Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GNRC] by around 11,283,252 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 8,290,150 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 42,896,943 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,470,345 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNRC stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,827,415 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 1,537,631 shares during the same period.