For Honeywell International Inc. [HON], HSBC Securities sees a rise to $158. What next?

Honeywell International Inc. [NYSE: HON] traded at a high on 06/12/20, posting a 0.75 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $144.51. The results of the trading session contributed to over 3399247 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Honeywell International Inc. stands at 3.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.25%.

The market cap for HON stock reached $100.67 billion, with 709.60 million shares outstanding and 700.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.28M shares, HON reached a trading volume of 3399247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Honeywell International Inc. [HON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HON shares is $155.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HON stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Honeywell International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $165 to $149. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Honeywell International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $158, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Neutral rating on HON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Honeywell International Inc. is set at 5.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for HON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for HON in the course of the last twelve months was 29.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has HON stock performed recently?

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.45. With this latest performance, HON shares gained by 17.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.21 for Honeywell International Inc. [HON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.63, while it was recorded at 152.62 for the last single week of trading, and 161.10 for the last 200 days.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Honeywell International Inc. [HON] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.96 and a Gross Margin at +38.50. Honeywell International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.74.

Return on Total Capital for HON is now 20.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Honeywell International Inc. [HON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.34. Additionally, HON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Honeywell International Inc. [HON] managed to generate an average of $54,363 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Honeywell International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Honeywell International Inc. [HON]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Honeywell International Inc. posted 2.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.08/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Honeywell International Inc. go to 3.15%.

Insider trade positions for Honeywell International Inc. [HON]

There are presently around $78,021 million, or 78.20% of HON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,971,102, which is approximately 2.456% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,836,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.33 billion in HON stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.27 billion in HON stock with ownership of nearly -0.894% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Honeywell International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 896 institutional holders increased their position in Honeywell International Inc. [NYSE:HON] by around 29,787,797 shares. Additionally, 999 investors decreased positions by around 35,465,189 shares, while 231 investors held positions by with 474,646,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 539,899,075 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HON stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,128,106 shares, while 214 institutional investors sold positions of 4,289,236 shares during the same period.