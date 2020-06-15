For Gray Television Inc. [GTN], Barrington Research sees a drop to $20. What next?

Gray Television Inc. [NYSE: GTN] price plunged by -1.04 percent to reach at -$0.15. A sum of 1071700 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.22M shares. Gray Television Inc. shares reached a high of $15.34 and dropped to a low of $13.96 until finishing in the latest session at $14.33.

The one-year GTN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.25. The average equity rating for GTN stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gray Television Inc. [GTN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTN shares is $19.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTN stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Gray Television Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2019, representing the official price target for Gray Television Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $26, while Barrington Research kept a Outperform rating on GTN stock. On November 07, 2018, analysts increased their price target for GTN shares from 28 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gray Television Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTN in the course of the last twelve months was 3.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

GTN Stock Performance Analysis:

Gray Television Inc. [GTN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.12. With this latest performance, GTN shares gained by 20.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.05 for Gray Television Inc. [GTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.54, while it was recorded at 15.63 for the last single week of trading, and 16.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gray Television Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gray Television Inc. [GTN] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.70 and a Gross Margin at +27.00. Gray Television Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.44.

Return on Total Capital for GTN is now 10.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gray Television Inc. [GTN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 177.29. Additionally, GTN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 255.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gray Television Inc. [GTN] managed to generate an average of $25,897 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Gray Television Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

GTN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gray Television Inc. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gray Television Inc. go to 10.00%.

Gray Television Inc. [GTN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,201 million, or 92.70% of GTN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTN stocks are: DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP with ownership of 8,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; RETIREMENT SYSTEMS OF ALABAMA, holding 7,126,750 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $102.13 million in GTN stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $99.91 million in GTN stock with ownership of nearly -1.109% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gray Television Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Gray Television Inc. [NYSE:GTN] by around 10,598,138 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 12,183,806 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 61,057,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,839,016 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTN stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,751,268 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 2,624,337 shares during the same period.