For AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC], Credit Suisse sees a rise to $105. What next?

AmerisourceBergen Corporation [NYSE: ABC] surged by $1.36 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $95.6409 during the day while it closed the day at $94.87. AmerisourceBergen Corporation stock has also loss -4.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ABC stock has inclined by 5.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.47% and gained 11.59% year-on date.

The market cap for ABC stock reached $19.02 billion, with 205.37 million shares outstanding and 146.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, ABC reached a trading volume of 1497211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABC shares is $100.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for AmerisourceBergen Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $93 to $106. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for AmerisourceBergen Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $112, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on ABC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AmerisourceBergen Corporation is set at 3.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

ABC stock trade performance evaluation

AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.14. With this latest performance, ABC shares gained by 12.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.06 for AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.34, while it was recorded at 97.51 for the last single week of trading, and 87.40 for the last 200 days.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.04 and a Gross Margin at +2.52. AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.48.

Return on Total Capital for ABC is now 24.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.08. Additionally, ABC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 151.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC] managed to generate an average of $38,880 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.64.AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AmerisourceBergen Corporation posted 1.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.62/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AmerisourceBergen Corporation go to 8.23%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,686 million, or 67.40% of ABC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,221,422, which is approximately 2.748% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,392,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in ABC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $676.22 million in ABC stock with ownership of nearly -0.668% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AmerisourceBergen Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 307 institutional holders increased their position in AmerisourceBergen Corporation [NYSE:ABC] by around 14,409,664 shares. Additionally, 409 investors decreased positions by around 18,218,454 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 101,093,890 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,722,008 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABC stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,236,164 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 5,245,379 shares during the same period.