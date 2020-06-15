EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] is -37.24% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE: EOG] traded at a high on 06/12/20, posting a 2.78 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $52.57. The results of the trading session contributed to over 4391200 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of EOG Resources Inc. stands at 5.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.57%.

The market cap for EOG stock reached $29.77 billion, with 582.05 million shares outstanding and 579.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.00M shares, EOG reached a trading volume of 4391200 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOG shares is $61.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for EOG Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for EOG Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $73, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on EOG stock. On March 25, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for EOG shares from 113 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EOG Resources Inc. is set at 2.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for EOG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has EOG stock performed recently?

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.36. With this latest performance, EOG shares gained by 9.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.59 for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.01, while it was recorded at 56.19 for the last single week of trading, and 64.74 for the last 200 days.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.09 and a Gross Margin at +28.65. EOG Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.02.

Return on Total Capital for EOG is now 13.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.61. Additionally, EOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] managed to generate an average of $943,072 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.EOG Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EOG Resources Inc. posted 1.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.32/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG Resources Inc. go to -6.40%.

Insider trade positions for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]

There are presently around $27,155 million, or 90.00% of EOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOG stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 62,020,810, which is approximately 2.432% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 55,138,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.9 billion in EOG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.54 billion in EOG stock with ownership of nearly 3.547% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EOG Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 382 institutional holders increased their position in EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE:EOG] by around 62,427,786 shares. Additionally, 596 investors decreased positions by around 58,987,230 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 395,136,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 516,551,792 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOG stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,436,183 shares, while 242 institutional investors sold positions of 8,028,261 shares during the same period.