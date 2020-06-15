Deere & Company [DE] is -10.56% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Deere & Company [NYSE: DE] gained 2.57% on the last trading session, reaching $154.97 price per share at the time. Deere & Company represents 313.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $47.27 billion with the latest information. DE stock price has been found in the range of $150.52 to $157.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, DE reached a trading volume of 1514152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Deere & Company [DE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DE shares is $160.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Deere & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $160 to $155. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Deere & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on DE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deere & Company is set at 6.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for DE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for DE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.95.

Trading performance analysis for DE stock

Deere & Company [DE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.05. With this latest performance, DE shares gained by 23.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.56 for Deere & Company [DE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.85, while it was recorded at 160.14 for the last single week of trading, and 159.11 for the last 200 days.

Deere & Company [DE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deere & Company [DE] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.44 and a Gross Margin at +28.02. Deere & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.29.

Return on Total Capital for DE is now 10.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Deere & Company [DE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 397.21. Additionally, DE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 264.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Deere & Company [DE] managed to generate an average of $44,259 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.

Deere & Company [DE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Deere & Company posted 2.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.85/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deere & Company go to 1.47%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Deere & Company [DE]

There are presently around $33,182 million, or 80.40% of DE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,185,730, which is approximately 2.325% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,952,525 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.78 billion in DE stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $2.47 billion in DE stock with ownership of nearly -5.067% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Deere & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 468 institutional holders increased their position in Deere & Company [NYSE:DE] by around 16,052,497 shares. Additionally, 668 investors decreased positions by around 16,281,055 shares, while 222 investors held positions by with 181,787,985 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 214,121,537 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DE stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,412,125 shares, while 166 institutional investors sold positions of 2,762,899 shares during the same period.