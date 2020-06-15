DA Davidson lifts B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

B&G Foods Inc. [NYSE: BGS] price surged by 6.26 percent to reach at $1.37. A sum of 1431974 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.73M shares. B&G Foods Inc. shares reached a high of $23.42 and dropped to a low of $22.2992 until finishing in the latest session at $23.24.

The one-year BGS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.91. The average equity rating for BGS stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BGS shares is $24.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for B&G Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2020, representing the official price target for B&G Foods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $28, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on BGS stock. On April 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BGS shares from 17 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B&G Foods Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11.

BGS Stock Performance Analysis:

B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.06. With this latest performance, BGS shares dropped by -6.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.54 for B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.11, while it was recorded at 24.40 for the last single week of trading, and 17.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into B&G Foods Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.57 and a Gross Margin at +22.24. B&G Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.60.

Return on Total Capital for BGS is now 8.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 236.49. Additionally, BGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 234.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] managed to generate an average of $26,350 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.B&G Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

BGS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, B&G Foods Inc. posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B&G Foods Inc. go to 4.60%.

B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,143 million, or 77.10% of BGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,708,595, which is approximately -7.001% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,051,481 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $187.12 million in BGS stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $76.74 million in BGS stock with ownership of nearly -0.329% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in B&G Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in B&G Foods Inc. [NYSE:BGS] by around 4,173,620 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 12,946,078 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 32,053,270 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,172,968 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGS stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 894,021 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 2,314,920 shares during the same period.