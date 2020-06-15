Monday, June 15, 2020
Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] Stock trading around $12.02 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

Cushman & Wakefield plc [NYSE: CWK] price surged by 7.23 percent to reach at $0.81. A sum of 1254299 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.11M shares. Cushman & Wakefield plc shares reached a high of $12.02 and dropped to a low of $11.32 until finishing in the latest session at $12.02.

The one-year CWK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.54. The average equity rating for CWK stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CWK shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CWK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cushman & Wakefield plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Cushman & Wakefield plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cushman & Wakefield plc is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for CWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for CWK in the course of the last twelve months was 15.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CWK Stock Performance Analysis:

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.03. With this latest performance, CWK shares gained by 30.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.37 for Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.00, while it was recorded at 12.49 for the last single week of trading, and 16.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cushman & Wakefield plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.37 and a Gross Margin at +16.83. Cushman & Wakefield plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.00.

Return on Total Capital for CWK is now 2.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 248.62. Additionally, CWK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 236.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] managed to generate an average of $4 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.28.Cushman & Wakefield plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

CWK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cushman & Wakefield plc posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cushman & Wakefield plc go to 10.00%.

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,839 million, or 69.90% of CWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CWK stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 47,709,929, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 20,067,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $241.21 million in CWK stocks shares; and ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD, currently with $175.91 million in CWK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cushman & Wakefield plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Cushman & Wakefield plc [NYSE:CWK] by around 7,335,865 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 10,558,711 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 135,117,063 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,011,639 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CWK stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 914,206 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 4,996,134 shares during the same period.

