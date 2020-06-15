CubeSmart [CUBE] fell -11.79% so far this year. What now?

CubeSmart [NYSE: CUBE] closed the trading session at $27.77 on 06/12/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.655, while the highest price level was $27.84. The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.79 percent and weekly performance of -5.99 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, CUBE reached to a volume of 2261543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CubeSmart [CUBE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CUBE shares is $27.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CUBE stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for CubeSmart shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2020, representing the official price target for CubeSmart stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Underperform rating on CUBE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CubeSmart is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for CUBE in the course of the last twelve months was 105.30.

CUBE stock trade performance evaluation

CubeSmart [CUBE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.99. With this latest performance, CUBE shares gained by 15.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.04 for CubeSmart [CUBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.24, while it was recorded at 28.15 for the last single week of trading, and 30.35 for the last 200 days.

CubeSmart [CUBE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CubeSmart [CUBE] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.34 and a Gross Margin at +42.02. CubeSmart’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.27.

Return on Total Capital for CUBE is now 4.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CubeSmart [CUBE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 109.94. Additionally, CUBE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CubeSmart [CUBE] managed to generate an average of $56,166 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CubeSmart [CUBE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CubeSmart posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CubeSmart go to 6.00%.

CubeSmart [CUBE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,275 million, or 99.00% of CUBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUBE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,181,768, which is approximately -0.036% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,012,093 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $527.97 million in CUBE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $383.84 million in CUBE stock with ownership of nearly 1.537% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CubeSmart stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in CubeSmart [NYSE:CUBE] by around 18,581,043 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 20,629,364 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 150,732,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,942,950 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUBE stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,164,182 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 5,250,766 shares during the same period.