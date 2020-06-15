Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] Revenue clocked in at $5.78 billion, up 15.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [NYSE: CCI] jumped around 3.65 points on Friday, while shares priced at $164.37 at the close of the session, up 2.27%. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) stock is now 15.63% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CCI Stock saw the intraday high of $165.70 and lowest of $162.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 176.85, which means current price is +43.96% above from all time high which was touched on 06/03/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, CCI reached a trading volume of 1900763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCI shares is $169.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $149, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on CCI stock. On August 14, 2019, analysts increased their price target for CCI shares from 133 to 151.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) is set at 5.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

How has CCI stock performed recently?

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.51. With this latest performance, CCI shares gained by 7.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.69 for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 160.35, while it was recorded at 169.27 for the last single week of trading, and 147.01 for the last 200 days.

Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.94 and a Gross Margin at +38.70. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.09.

Return on Total Capital for CCI is now 2.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 228.15. Additionally, CCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 224.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI] managed to generate an average of $168,627 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) go to 19.38%.

Insider trade positions for Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI]

There are presently around $63,955 million, or 93.50% of CCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,892,508, which is approximately 0.124% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,006,359 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.77 billion in CCI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.24 billion in CCI stock with ownership of nearly -0.498% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 509 institutional holders increased their position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [NYSE:CCI] by around 25,435,369 shares. Additionally, 540 investors decreased positions by around 22,775,745 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 340,879,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 389,090,926 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCI stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,005,397 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 1,357,481 shares during the same period.